What External Affairs Minister's meet would unsheathe from Indo-Nepal Joint Commission meet?

The Indo-Nepal Joint commission meet would boost up the economic partnership, Trade and Bilateral relationship

August 19, 2019 2 min read

Economic status of the nation seems to be lowering down due to the hike in insolvency rate over the past few months. Central government has been scheduling meets and calling up conferences to waive off the economic slowdown in the country. Beginning from the Finance Ministry to the External Affairs, various norms have been followed to overcome the insolvency.

Recently, External Affairs minister Dr.Jaishankar's meet has been scheduled with Nepal Counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali . The joint meeting between India and Nepal will look upon the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as economic partnership, trade, connectivity, power and water resources sector, culture, education. This meeting brings with itself the high hopes of bilateral improvement along with trade sector elevation.

How can the meet act as an economic enhancement?