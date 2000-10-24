PostNet Launches Prospective Portal For Its Business Centers

<b></b>

October 24, 2000

Henderson, NV-PostNet International Franchise Corp., a franchisor of business and postal centers, recently announced the release of a customized USADATA prospecting portal for its franchisees. The PostNet Prospecting Portal, available through PostNet's corporate extranet, will provide franchisees with access to real-time B2B prospecting lists.

"A prospecting portal is a great way to help our franchisees with the crucial task of acquiring new customers," said Brian Spindel, executive vice president of PostNet.

The PostNet Prospecting Portal will give franchisees real-time access to Acxiom InfoBase Business Lists, including the highly targeted Home Business File of businesses to run out of a home. -PostNet