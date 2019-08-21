My Queue

Tim Draper & Alex Mashinsky's Message for Singapore at World Blockchain Summit

Trescon's pitch competition during the Startup Grand Slam provided a platform for over 20 start-ups from around the world to pitch their ideas in front of global investors
Tim Draper & Alex Mashinsky's Message for Singapore at World Blockchain Summit
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

“We are in for one of the biggest transformation moments in the world”, said Tim Draper at World Blockchain Summit that was hosted in Singapore. 

In line with the Singapore Government’s strategy to adopt Blockchain technologies to revolutionise its public and private sectors, World Blockchain Summit opened to a packed house at the Marina Bay Sands recently. For the second time in Singapore, World Blockchain Summit was strategically curated by Trescon to stimulate coherent innovation narratives around blockchain and cryptocurrencies. The summit featured keynotes from pioneers such as Tim Draper and Alex Mashinsky.

Singapore’s conducive regulatory environment that is giving impetus to the rise in ICOs has made the small island nation an ideal launch pad for ICO startups.

“This is the beginning of one of the most amazing sociological changes in the history of the world. We are in for one of the biggest transformation moments and it is happening in the next five to ten years. If you are issuing an ICO, this is your moment, this is the trillion and ten trillion dollar industries that you are going after.” said Tim Draper.

The 13th global edition of World Blockchain Summit was designed to address specific areas for discussions such as the legal and regulatory landscape in Asia, the outlook on blockchain and cryptocurrencies for 2020, and the role of banks in the new digital ecosystem, to name a few.

Alex Mashinsky said, “Cryptocurrencies, blockchain and decentralization is a revolution. It is the fourth system that is here to replace what’s not working for 7 billion people that cannot rise to the middle-class.”

Home to the third-largest ICO market, Singapore is one of the most attractive destinations for fundraising. Trescon’s dedicated pitch competition for startups in the future-tech space, the Startup Grand Slam provided a platform for over 20 start-ups from around the world to pitch their ideas in front of global investors that included, Vanessa Koh, CTO of GBCI Ventures, Singapore; Herbert Sim, founder of The Bitcoin Man, Singapore; and Kevin Soltani, founder and president of GIMA Group, California Blockchain Alliance, United States, among others.

AgUnity, a global technology platform working towards connecting more than one billion people without access to basic services was selected as winner of Startup Grand Slam, whiel GLBrain was selected as runners-up.

