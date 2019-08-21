My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investments

The Next Frontier: Nicko Widjaja on MDI Ventures' Top Three Bets

Its (former) chief executive, Nicko Widjaja, considered to be among Indonesia's pioneers in tech investing, shares MDI is as interested in health, logistics, e-commerce and education sectors
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Next Frontier: Nicko Widjaja on MDI Ventures' Top Three Bets
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
2 min read

With fintech on the rise, it’s no surprise that investors across the world are moving aggressively towards the sector. MDI Ventures, the venture capital arm of state-owned telco firm Telkom Indonesia that operates in Jakarta, Singapore, and Silicon Valley, too has eyes set on start-ups based on financial technology. Its (former) chief executive, Nicko Widjaja, considered to be among Indonesia’s pioneers in tech investing, shares MDI is as interested in health, logistics, e-commerce and education sectors. The fund, which initially used to focus on series A investment but has now shifted to series B to C stage investments, has seen some of its investments pay off via mergers and acquisitions in just three short years. One of its start-ups even went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Widjaja picks the top three bets from MDI’s portfolio.

1/Kredivo (FinAccel)

The consumer space has also been a lucrative sector and in recent years consumer spending has been taking off considerably, supported by the growth of e-commerce and digital payments, such as mobile wallets and m-banking. Kredivo, as a consumer lending company, further fuels the growth of the sectors and is also fuelled by it in return (like a symbiotic relationship). We believe that Kredivo is currently the best company in the sector to provide consumer lending. It has performed incredibly well since our initial investment having been able to increase its loan book and at the same time reducing the non performing loans (NPLs).

2/CXA Group

CXA is a perfect combination of two of our current investments focus: fintech and health. Its platform allows enterprises to better manage the health of their employees and provide them access to health products and services such as health insurance policies that cater to a certain users’ needs.

3/Privy ID

From Telkom Group’s incubator programme, it has been able to show significant growth and synergies with our parent company’s ecosystem. It has a number of developments in the books that cannot be disclosed just yet, but are potentially game changing. It last raised funds from Mandiri Capital Indonesia last year and is looking to close another round soon.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investments

Are You Wasting Money on Your 401(k)?

Investments

Adopt These Smart Money Habits When Stock Prices Skyrocket

Investments

Want to Become a Billionaire? Invest in Your Own Business, Not Your 401(K).