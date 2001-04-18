Limiting Your Liability

Protect yourself and your company from dissatisfied visitors.

April 18, 2001 1 min read

If you publish content on a Web site, have an online community or your own site on the Web, you or your company may be open to liability if something were to "go wrong."

What could go wrong? In this age of trivial lawsuits, the fact that you're online and providing information or a forum for discussion leaves you open to any claim against you by a dissatisfied visitor to your site.

How can you limit your liability? Consult a lawyer. You should have both a terms of service on your site as well as relevant disclaimers or statements that explain your responsibilities and liabilities as well as those of your Web site visitors.

I know what you're thinking, "More legalese for my Web site? What next?" You definitely want to cover all the bases when it comes to legal issues. As the Internet continues to evolve and the laws adapt and change, a savvy cyber-lawyer is essential for your business.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.