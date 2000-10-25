<b></b>

October 25, 2000

Los Angeles-Valerie Daniels-Carter, president and CEO of V & J Holding Companies Inc. will receive the first ever "Entrepreneurial Spirit Award" at the 5th Anniversary Multi-Cultural Prism Awards Gala in Los Angeles. The award, given by Minorities in Business magazine, spotlights the noteworthy achievements and tremendous successes of the multicultural business community.

"It's a great honor to be given this award," said Daniels-Carter. "To be acknowledged by my peers in business only serves to justify the hard work that I and my employees have put into my company."

Daniels-Carter is president and CEO of V & J Holding Companies Inc., which owns and operates 145 Burger King and Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. Daniels-Carter and her partner and brother, John W. Daniels Jr., a corporate attorney, began their business with a single Burger King store in Milwaukee. Their association with Burger King has allowed V & J Holding Companies to grow into the nation's largest minority franchisee in the quick-service industry.

Burger King Corp. (BKC) will also be recognized at the awards ceremony. The country's second-largest quick-service chain will receive the "Corporate Franchise Award." Through the years, BKC has made a commitment to diversify its corporation, working with Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow/Push Coalition in order to attain that goal. More than 1,173 Burger King restaurants, which employ over 58,000 people, are minority-owned. In addition to receiving the "Corporate Franchise Award," BKC was named "Corporation of the Year" in 1999 by 100 Black Men of America Inc. and also that same year, one of "America's Best Companies" by the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility. -PRNewswire