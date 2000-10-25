Burger King Franchisee Wins "Entrepreneurial Spirit Award"

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Los Angeles-Valerie Daniels-Carter, president and CEO of V & J Holding Companies Inc. will receive the first ever "Entrepreneurial Spirit Award" at the 5th Anniversary Multi-Cultural Prism Awards Gala in Los Angeles. The award, given by Minorities in Business magazine, spotlights the noteworthy achievements and tremendous successes of the multicultural business community.

"It's a great honor to be given this award," said Daniels-Carter. "To be acknowledged by my peers in business only serves to justify the hard work that I and my employees have put into my company."

Daniels-Carter is president and CEO of V & J Holding Companies Inc., which owns and operates 145 Burger King and Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. Daniels-Carter and her partner and brother, John W. Daniels Jr., a corporate attorney, began their business with a single Burger King store in Milwaukee. Their association with Burger King has allowed V & J Holding Companies to grow into the nation's largest minority franchisee in the quick-service industry.

Burger King Corp. (BKC) will also be recognized at the awards ceremony. The country's second-largest quick-service chain will receive the "Corporate Franchise Award." Through the years, BKC has made a commitment to diversify its corporation, working with Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow/Push Coalition in order to attain that goal. More than 1,173 Burger King restaurants, which employ over 58,000 people, are minority-owned. In addition to receiving the "Corporate Franchise Award," BKC was named "Corporation of the Year" in 1999 by 100 Black Men of America Inc. and also that same year, one of "America's Best Companies" by the Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility. -PRNewswire

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market