Fashion

The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

Sacoor Brothers' newest Spring/Summer 2019 collection is a nod back to its origins in Portugal.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers
Image credit: Sacoor Brothers
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Celebrating 30 years of fine tailoring, Sacoor Brothers’ newest Spring/Summer 2019 collection is a nod back to its origins in Portugal, emulating a youthful and relaxed mood.

This season’s line boasts oversized flowing pieces for relaxed, with room for more distinct pieces for the evening.

The color palette varies from a blend of pastel shades of white and beige, with accent pieces in grey and navy blue. Making its way into your closet and on the streets, this collection is one to watch. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Hermès SS19

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fashion

The Side Hustle That Disrupted the Sneaker World

Fashion

This Fashion Startup Hopes to Become the Amazon of Wardrobe Styling

Fashion

Business Advice From the Co-founder of This Streetwear and Lifestyle Brand