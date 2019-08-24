The Executive Selection: Sacoor Brothers

Sacoor Brothers' newest Spring/Summer 2019 collection is a nod back to its origins in Portugal.

Celebrating 30 years of fine tailoring, Sacoor Brothers’ newest Spring/Summer 2019 collection is a nod back to its origins in Portugal, emulating a youthful and relaxed mood.

This season’s line boasts oversized flowing pieces for relaxed, with room for more distinct pieces for the evening.

The color palette varies from a blend of pastel shades of white and beige, with accent pieces in grey and navy blue. Making its way into your closet and on the streets, this collection is one to watch.

