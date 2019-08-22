My Queue

News and Trends

How does Modi's Visit to 3 countries act as an adequate economic gain?

Prime Minister Modi to visit UAE, France and Bahrain to strengthen bilateral relations, economic sectors and strategic norms
How does Modi's Visit to 3 countries act as an adequate economic gain?
Image credit: dnaindia
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur India

PM Modi is known for his progressive foreign relation policies which have been prominent in maintaining the nation's economic structure and defense composition. Adding into it, recently, PM mentioned in his departure statement about strong strategic partnership which nations’ shares globally. 

What France visit holds for the nation’s economy? 

  • PM Modi would meet French President Emmanuel Macron which will reflect the strong strategic partnerships over defense and trade which two countries deeply value and share. It would provide boost to the trade economy. In addition to it, the meet would also include the investment on FDI basis. 

  • Discussions between both nations are expected on reaffirming India and France as the like minded global partners and nourishing progressive mutual discussion on developing Jaitapur nuclear power plant

  • Will push the talks over the political priorities about Indo-pacific and related operational assistance 

Visit to UAE over economic interests 

PM visit to UAE would bring the plethora of firmness over the existing relationship between both nations. 

This visit would boost up the bilateral relations based on year 2018-19 which grew by 20% with 59.9 billion dollars. Indian export to UAE hiked by 7% with 30.13 billion dollars, visit to UAE would encourage the export and ultimately strengthen the nation’s financial podium. 

  • It will include the progressive talks over regional and international matters of mutual interest. 

  • Apart from the economic platform, he would receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the country. 

  • Being the third largest trade partner and fourth largest exporter of crude oil with India, meetings with UAE would encourage the economic platforms in the nation. 

How Bahrain’s visit can be beneficial? 

  • Bahrain will also play a crucial role in strengthening regional and international matter of mutual interest along with the bilateral relations of both nations. 

  • Agreement will be signed on RuPay cards by the both countries including UAE and Bahrain so that it could be used lawfully in the countries.  

This will be Prime Minister’s first visit to Bahrain and his meeting with Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa would bring expectations for the new ideas of development in both countries.

PM will participate as Biarritz Partner at the invitation of President Macron in G7 summit on 25 and 26 August on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. 

Prime Minister’s quote 

Bringing up his vision of opportunities on his visit to the three countries, PM mentioned “By visiting these countries and discussing about the various global issues will bring out the optimism in every form. I am confident that this visit will further deepen and strengthen the economic, strategic and mutual interest of relationships between all the nations and will work towards development of the economy and every concerned sector” 

Mentioning his point through spiritual turn, Prime Minister said “I would also take the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora. I will be blessed to be present at the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji- the oldest in the Gulf region – in the wake of the auspicious festival of Janmashtami. 

