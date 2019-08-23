Digitisation

This Startup has Secured additional Funds to Help Hawkers Digitise Buying and Selling of Vegetables

Indonesia-based Kedai Sayur, which has digitised the traditional supply chain of buying and selling vegetables, has raised $4 million led by East Ventures
This Startup has Secured additional Funds to Help Hawkers Digitise Buying and Selling of Vegetables
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

Indonesia-based startup, Kedai Sayur, which has digitised the traditional supply chain of buying and selling vegetables, has raised $4 million in its second round of funding led by Southeast Asia-focused East Ventures, with participation from the venture capital firms including SMDV, Triputra Group, and Multi Persada. East Ventures last led startup’s seed round of $1.3 million three months back.

“The fresh funds will accelerate the company to onboard more vegetable hawkers and retailers to be their partner, called Mitra Sayur; extend networks of sources and suppliers, and further develop the technology,” Kedai Sayur said in a statement.

Launched by Adrian Hernato, the nine-month-old startup has digitised the overall supply chain for buying and selling farmers’ produce, which is stored at their distribution centers. It has built a mobile application that helps hawkers to choose vegetables from these centres to sell. Consumers can then order vegetables and get it delivered to their doorstep. 

This, in turn, has helped helped hawkers cut their purchasing product process. “They no longer need to go at midnight to purchase their selling produce,” Hernato said in an email correspondence. The service is currently available in Greater Jakarta.



As of May this year, Kedai Sayur had helped more than 2,000 Mitra Sayurs in their product sourcing, pricing, and quality monitoring. The startup today claimed that it has enjoyed a notable growth in the number of Mitra Sayur by 520 per cent since inception, with 600 per cent growth in its gross merchandise volume (GMV).

