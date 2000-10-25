Spreading Holiday Cheer To Your Customer, Part 1

Read why a simple smile can make a difference during the hectic shopping season.

As the holiday season nears, there's a great need for courtesy and goodwill to flourish amidst the flurry of tinsel and "sale" signs. Running a business can be stressful--and that stress often increases in December. What makes matters worse is that you're not the only one feeling the holiday frenzy: Harried customers can be demanding, cranky and just plain rude.

So why, in the midst of all this pressure, should you make an effort to be courteous and kind? Several reasons come to mind:

1. It's the right thing to do. People are coming to you to do business. They have chosen you over your competitors, and you should be grateful for that. They're the reason you're in business, after all, so showing some extra courtesy should come with the territory.

2. You'll win customers for life by doing good. Research has proven that people remember when you've done something extra, even if it's as simple as helping customers carry their purchases to their car. Catering to your clients' needs is a sure-fire way to win their loyalty. And remember: News like this travels at warp speed, and you'll see more clients because of it. It may be the one thing that sets you apart from competitors in a favorable way.

3. Courtesy greases your marketing wheels. Nothing can help your business run more smoothly than having a positive image and congenial relationships with your customers. When you make it easy for people to do business with you, when you go out of your way to treat your associates and clients with respect, and when you take time to make people feel important, you increase the impact of your marketing efforts. In ads, press releases and direct-mail pieces, you'll have legitimate praise from your customers to share.

4. Courtesy is the glue that holds your business relationships together. People are aware of your company's "personality." If you market yourself as "Your Friendly Corner Bakery," you'd better be certain that everyone who represents your company projects a friendly attitude toward your customers. When people feel good about your business's personality, it's easier for them to trust you and your marketing message.

