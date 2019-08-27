This Entrepreneur has Different Perspective about Money

This entrepreneur believes that those in positions of power or affluence must make it their moral duty to help people around them

August 27, 2019

Mohammad Makhlouf was born in Damascus, Syria, in 1997. Hailing from an affluent business family, Mohammad was determined to etch out his own path. Mohammad had a flair for entrepreneurship which began to develop at a very early age. He went on to complete his Bachelor of Business Administration course from the American University in Dubai. He grew up with a great deal of respect and regard towards his country as well as its culture. Now, at the age of 22, Mohammad Makhlouf decided to use his business acumen, resources, and network to help give back to his homeland. Mohammad has set up multiple businesses that focus majorly on projects within Syria, while there are a few international projects in Russia as well.

He is the owner and founder of MRM Holdings, a construction company poised to begin operations in the year 2022. It’s initial capital was raised from 300 million to 500 million without any external investment from banks or venture capitalists. MRM holdings is also set to play a vital role in the restoration and reconstruction of Syria in the years to come. A great deal of emphasis has been laid upon renewable sources of energy like wind turbines as well as investments into telecommunication and several other projects which will help rebuild the nation. The primary focus of each of these projects is to help build and strengthen Syria’s infrastructure so that people can rebuild their lives and prosper in the near future. He firmly believes that those in positions of power or affluence must make it their moral duty to help people around them.

Makhlouf is also the co-founder of Future Builders and co-owner of Milk Man Dairy products. Today, Makhlouf’s net worth is almost 2 billion dollars and will likely rise further. While commenting on what motivates him, he said, “I want to use my resources, skills, abilities and network through my businesses, as a medium to help people around me. Money is pointless, unless it is put to good use. My experience has changed my perspective about money. Helping people around me, who are less fortunate, is the most gratifying experience in the world. It gives me a sense of purpose.”

Mohammad’s endeavors have garnered him substantial recognition in Syria. He was recognized as Syria's Most Charitable Individual in 2018 and was granted the Al-Amal Award in 2017. He is also the founder of MRM charity which continues to extend a helping hand to thousands of Syrian families, while he also owns a charity stadium in Latakia which is open for the public to use as they please.

Apart from his existing businesses and ventures, Mohammad is working around the clock to help commence additional projects which will tackle pressing issues like education, medical facilities, housing as well as programs that help people learn skills that would enable them to earn a livelihood. The primary objective in this case is to empower the people of Syria so that they can lead better lives.

Mohammad Makhlouf is a man who believes that actions speak louder than words. His single-mindedness makes him the harbinger of change in Syria as well as the Middle East. His belief in equality of opportunity and the upliftment of those less fortunate, distinguishes him as an entrepreneur who is committed to help make a difference. It is heartening to know that the future will indeed be a hopeful one, as long as people band together to help make the world a better place.