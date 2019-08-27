5 Budget Phones Offering Best Features This August Under INR 10,000

Which smartphone is India buying this month?

August 27, 2019 4 min read

If you are planning to buy a smartphone in India, the market is crowded with tons of options. Budget or not, when investing in a phone we all look for a decent option.

While you might be confused, we have reviewed a few budget phones this month and they are quite good under the range of INR 10,000. Our list brings phones across different brands and offers best specifications, features and more in cheap price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

One thing that Xiaomi guarantees is goodness and trustability. When it comes to buying a budget smartphone, this is a brand we can swear by. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S has borrowed features from both Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Note 7. Just like its sibling the phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which gives it a premium look. It is user-friendly and powerful. This is one of the cheapest smartphones with 48MP camera available in the market at the moment. Snapdragon 660 SoC and strong battery life make it a great pick even for those who love gaming.

Key Specs:

3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

16.0 cm (6.3 inch) FHD+ Display

48MP + 5MP | 13MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE Processor

Splash Proof - Protected by P2i

Quick Charge 4.0 Support

Price INR 9,999

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Making its place into the budget smartphone market is Coolpad, whose recent launch Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is quite an interesting pick. One of the cheapest phones on our list, the phone is a combination of pretty good features. A dewdrop notch display, a fingerprint sensor, a decent battery life, and an attractive look. With the number of phones we have reviewed recently, Coolpad’s latest is easy to handle. The phone has given it a glass look; however, it doesn’t give it a premium look. The sensor finger touch is top-notch and lets you enter your phone very easily. The phone also gives face recognition. The phone is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and the camera is very basic. However, the attempt is quite good in the given package.

Key Specs:

2 GB RAM | 16 GB ROM |

14.48 cm (5.7 inch) HD+ Display

8MP Rear Camera

3000 mAh Battery

SC9863 Processor

Price: INR 6,045

Realme U1

Looking for something which satisfies the selfie bug in you? Realme U1 is the ultimate pick that comes with a 25MP selfie shooter capable of taking HDR selfies. The phone has borrowed MediaTek Helio P70 from Realme 3 which makes it a reliable. The front camera makes sure that one doesn’t compromise on the quality making it a great phone in this budget.

Key Specs:

3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM |

16.0 cm (6.3 inch) Display

13MP Rear Camera

3500 mAh Battery

Price: INR 9,980

Redmi Y3

Another selfie-centric phone that makes it to our list is Redmi Y3. The main function of the phone is to give us the best selfies in budget phones and the high-res 32MP camera makes sure you achieve it. The lighting, sharpness, quality, the phone delivers what it promises. The phone is fairly decent when it comes to handling games. If you are not fussy when it comes to picking a phone, simply buy this one.

Key Specs:

3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB

15.9 cm (6.26 inch) HD+ Display

12MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Processor

Price: INR 9,050

Honor 9N

One of the well-built devices, Honor 9N is a great package in true sense. The camera is decent and tries its level best to stay on par with the other budget flagship phones. The Honor 9N is made of 12-layered glass which looks quite similar to Honor 10. The phone is very light and makes it very easy to hold. The phone has an IPS-LCD display which gives impressive viewing angles. The Full HD resolution simply enhances your experience. However, it isn’t great when it comes to gaming.

Key Specs: