Manasi Joshi's Quiet Victory in Para-Badminton World Championships Is What We Call Sportsman Spirit

While we were busy talking about P.V. Sindhu's win, Manasi Joshi took away gold quietly winning millions of heart

August 28, 2019 3 min read

Sports players are the best people when it comes to learning some leadership and success lesson. One such personality is Para-badminton player Manasi Joshi who got her first gold in women’s singles category at the BWF Para-badminton World Championships in Switzerland’s Basel.

While the world was celebrating P.V. Sindhu’s victory, Joshi's was a quiet victory but still, it won millions of hearts. Talking about her win she tweeted and congratulated Sindhu as well.

“Tournament update: Wonderful few days at the BWF Para-badminton World Championships. Stoked to have won the Gold with exactly #1YearToGo for #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Also, PV Sindhu, you are GOAT! Congratulations!”

Joshi who is an electronics engineer defeated Parul Parmar in the SL3 category of the women’s singles. This week has been historic for India in terms of victory and our sports players have made us proud. Defeating Parmar comes as a significant victory as Joshi has played with her thrice this year and lost each time until this one.

I earned it.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para-Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019. Congratulations to the entire team, whose success is extremely gladdening and motivating. Each of these players is remarkable!”

130 crore Indians are extremely proud of the Indian Para Badminton contingent, which has brought home 12 medals at BWF World Championships 2019.



On Tuesday, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju handed cheques worth Rs 1.82 crore and said, "My happiness knows no bounds and it's beyond words as I felicitated our Para-Badminton player on winning 12 Medals at World Championship. A major decision is taken by the Sports Ministry today. We will award handsome cash money to the players at the time of arrival itself".

The 30-year-old is an inspiration and someone who believes in doing the impossible. In 2011, she lost her left leg but continued her training. Next on her list is Tokyo Paralympics of 2020 and we can’t wait to look forward to it.