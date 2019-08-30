News and Trends

4 Reasons How 'Ayush Centres' Can Bring Revolution in Traditional Health Business

PM Modi mentions the plan of structuring 12,500 Ayush Centres in the country to boost up the traditional health sector
Image credit: Businesstoday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the target of setting up 12,500 Ayush Centres in the country, out of which 4000 centres will be structured this year. 

Speaking at Yoga Awards ceremony, he also stressed for the need to create a homogenous system by creating an "Ayush grid" on the lines of one nation, one tax and one nation, one mobility card.

The centres would be related to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy fields. 

Reasons how these centres can act as a measure to uplift traditional medicines and its business

  • In a recent visit to China, External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar signed an agreement with the Chinese delegates to look upon with the bilateral relations for the growth of traditional medicine in India and China. With this, and the PM's announcement, Indian Traditional medicine and ‘AYUSH’ or Ayurveda will grow more. This step would enhance the importance of Ayurveda in India along strengthening overseas relations on the basis of traditional medicine. 

 

  • According to PM Modi, government has decided to welcome more professionals in the field of Ayush, this will act as a dual sided developmental model which will increase employment in Ayush sector and will also evict isolation of Ayurveda in India. 

  • Opening of around 1.5 Lakh health and wellness centres, equipped with AYUSH advanced and updated facilities will curb down the expensive medicinal treatments and will increase the demand of ayurvedic medicines in India and overseas. So, economic aspect will be taken into consideration.  

  • Apart from traditional medicine growth, Ayush Centres will drive the attention of the Indian entrepreneurs towards Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy. With FDI in this sector and entrepreneurs’ ideas, economic growth of the sector will rise and capitalize the medicinal sector.  

Ministry of ‘Ayush’ runs several healthcare programs primarily aimed at rural population of the nation. More than ’60,000’ children have been enrolled for ‘Homeopathy for healthy Child program’ which raise general awareness about AYUSH and promote employment growth in the rural sector of the nation. 

 

In an announcement made by PM, he mentioned that various steps have been taken to escalate the employment growth in the Ayush sector. Various capable medicine professionals related to the traditional field have been approached to handle the responsibilities at these centers. 

