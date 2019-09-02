Set to Solve Last-mile Connectivity Problem for DMRC Commuters, Yulu Bikes Launch Operations in Delhi

YULU-Miracle will be available at 9 metro stations in Delhi

September 2, 2019 2 min read

Delhi’s every day degrading air has placed the national capital among the most polluted cities globally. A recent report by the environment think tank, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) claimed that the city will need to cut its pollution levels by 65 per cent to meet the air standards.

Despite the ongoing efforts to control pollution that has lowered the high PM2.5 levels, it will take combined efforts from all stakeholders of India’s economy to meet clean air quality standards. In an effort to promote eco-friendly commute options in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru-based micro-mobility provider, Yulu bikes has launched operations in Delhi.

First & Last Mile Connectivity

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) startup has entered a collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Yulu services will be available at around 9 metro stations in Delhi including Mandi House, Dilli Haat, Jahawarlal Nehru stadium and Rajiv Chowk among others.

Dr Manju Singh (left), MD, DMRC & RK Mishra (right), Co-founder, Yulu

Yulu Miracle is a unique battery operated, lightweight, easy to ride, small two-wheeler requiring no vehicle registration or driving license. The vehicle had a successful run in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune & Bhubaneswar. It now aims at transforming the way people commute in Delhi.

Sustainable Transportation

Offering Delhi residents an affordable and sustainable mode of mass transport, DMRC is the 5th largest metro network in the world. Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director- DMRC launched the operations today have Mandi House Metro station.

“Our Public Bike Sharing (PBS) initiative with YULU will provide much needed first and last-mile connectivity to our users. It is one of its kind collaboration to make mobility seamless & sustainable” said Dr Singh.

A Solution for Pollution?

Yulu Bikes CEO, Amit Gupta stated that DMRC and Yulu share a common vision that is of better first and last-mile connectivity for reducing congestion and improving air quality. The startup will be deploying 5000 YULU Miracles across metro stations by the end of December 2019 and plans to expand the services in the NCR region by early 2020.

Dr Manju Singh Leading the Fleet for First Ride on Yulu-Miracle in Delhi

Talking at the launch event, Gupta shared that the startup is promoting eco-friendly commute options in all Indian cities to reduce pollution and congestion, adding, “We are providing a green commute option to the residents of Delhi.”