The Executive Selection: Tod's Eyewear

Constructed from a strong acetate, Tod's eyewear reflect the brand's relaxed and effortless aesthetic.

September 7, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Renowned for its luxury shoes and leather goods, Tod’s certainly have what it takes to make an ensemble. And the Italian company’s sunglasses collection oozes contemporary designs emulating a distinct, timeless spirit.

Constructed from a strong acetate, these picks reflect the brand’s relaxed and effortless aesthetic, with Tod’s branded top bar and woven leather detailing on the temples. Designed with materials that promises lightness, comfort and durability. tods.com

Related: The Executive Selection: Aesop