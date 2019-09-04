5 Reasons Why Busy Working People Need to Add Blueberry in Their Diet

We often miss on our health due to busy schedule and here's where blueberry works as a magic potion for us

September 4, 2019 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Our work-life often makes us too busy. We skip meals, slay our health, forgetting how important it is to take care of ourselves. When in rush always grab a handful of blueberries. They come as a magic portion that we all have been looking for the longest time but were unaware of.

While they might look like tiny bites, blueberries are packed with nutrients, antioxidants and have tons of health benefits that can easily run you through the day. From vitamin C, vitamin K, fibre to potassium, this perennial flowering plant has the potential to project us through various health problems.

Research has shown that consuming plant-based food has exceptional health benefits. As per the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition eating one cup of blueberries every day can improve our vascular function, reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, fight diabetes and arterial stiffness.

If these reasons are still not enough, let us tell you why every busy person needs to include blueberry in their diet plan on urgent basis.

1. Highest Antioxidant

You can simply call blueberries king of antioxidants. What are they?

Antioxidants protect us from free radicals that damage our cells and leads to diseases like cancer. Blueberries increase the level of antioxidants in our body.

2. Controls Blood Pressure

With increased pressure, many of us face blood pressure issues nowadays. Many studies have proved that the consumption of blueberries regularly reduces blood pressure.

BP issues are directly related to heart diseases. Blueberries contain minerals such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium believed to help reduce hypertension.

3. Fight Cardiovascular Diseases

As blueberries are high in antioxidants it directly reduces heart stroke and other kinds of Cardiovascular problems.

Vitamin C, vitamin B6, folate, potassium are required to keep our heart healthy and blueberry consists of all these compounds. Plus as there is no cholesterol in blueberries it becomes the perfect pick.

4. Maintain Brain Function & Improves Memory

Oxidative stress harms our brain. However, antioxidants present in blueberries affect areas that benefit aging neurons and improve our intelligence area and memory cells.

5. Balances Diabetes

Majority of people suffer from diabetes. It is one of the most commonly found diseases. Blueberries have anti-diabetes effects.

Many studies claim that the bioactive compound in these improves our insulin sensitivity which reduces the blood sugar level.