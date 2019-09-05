Six Emerging E-commerce Entrepreneurs To Watch

These six entrepreneurs and the E-commerce projects they are working on that are worth watching and pulling inspiration from for years to come

September 5, 2019 6 min read

Ecommerce has disrupted just about every industry. The retail industry is the most obvious, as online retailers like Amazon continue to dominate the marketplace and have forced nearly every major brand to make their products available online. Other disruptors in the E-commerce world which have become household names are ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft which have leveraged E-commerce to disrupt the taxi and livery industries, and AirBNB which has changed the way people around the world plan their vacation stays.

But these famous apps are not the only ones changing the way millions of people do business both online, and offline. Here are six entrepreneurs and the Ecommerce projects they are working on that are worth watching and pulling inspiration from for years to come.

Nathan Hirsch - FreeeUp

Outsourcing is one of the fastest-growing industries you may not have put much thought into. It allows businesses of all sizes to leverage the lower costs of labour in foreign countries to handle trainable tasks of all kinds. Hiring employees or virtual assistants in other parts of the world may not always be easy, and outsourcing can come with a lot of challenges. FreeeUp's founders, Nathan Hirsch and Connor Gillivan, started FreeeUp out of frustration hiring freelancers from other marketplaces.

In 2015, the duo founded the FreeeUp Marketplace with the goal of pre-vetting all freelancers and providing a hands-on experience for business owners. Now they have helped hundreds of businesses connect with thousands of qualified remote staff all around the world. FreeeUp is disrupting the way businesses connect with talent around the world.

Joel Bijlmer - Aftersocks

Fashion is an industry that E-Commerce has disrupted on many levels. Aside from styles changing quickly, many fashion brands have found that modern-day consumers prefer to buy things online rather than spend time and energy shopping at the mall. Another way fashion is being disrupted online is by allowing entrepreneurs to create and crowdfund new products.

Aftersocks is an example of a, particularly successful fashion campaign. Aftersocks are comfortable and durable socks that allow women to safely remove their high heels and protect their sore feet after enjoying a fun night out on the town. The highly successful crowdfunding campaign reached its initial goal within 5 days, and ended with more than 4,000 customers backing the project. Entrepreneurs like Joel Bijlmer are disrupting the way brands connect with consumers.

Joshua Keller - Union Square Media Group

The terms “media buyer” and “media buying” used to mean a person who would work on behalf of an advertiser to secure them advertising placements on television, radio, magazines, and billboards. Digital media buying disrupted the media buying world and has become a world of its own, with advertisers competing for coveted audiences on social media and native platforms.

Joshua Keller and his partner have further disrupted the online media buying industry. Union Square Media Group's proprietary technology gives advertisers the ability to automate, scale and optimize the media buying process. They use data driven marketing tactics that have generated hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue to brands and businesses. Joshua Keller is disrupting the way businesses advertise online.

Jeffrey Sawyer Lee - FitTrack

The healthcare and fitness industries are getting facelifts from e-commerce entrepreneurs. Growing up in a family of doctors, Jeffrey Lee always wanted to help improve the lives and health of the people around him. That’s why he founded FitTrack—a health technology company that allows users to track and measure their health easily and accurately—in 2019. The first product Jeffrey launched was Dara, a remarkably accurate smart scale available at an accessible price.

By measuring 17 health metrics (like body fat, hydration, muscle and bone mass, and more) and syncing with a free iOS and Android app, the smart scale helps users develop a greater understanding of their bodies. More products accurate and affordable health products are coming by the end of the year to expand the FitTrack Catalog. FitTrack is one of the fastest-growing companies in Canada. The growth savvy brand’s revenue is on track to reach $25 million in its first fiscal year and is expected to hit $120 million by the end of 2020. FitTrack is disrupting the way people monitor their health.

Eric Toz - ShineOn.com

Jewellery is one of the oldest forms of retail business. Eric Toz is the brains and muscle behind the concept of “Jewelry On Demand” as a service. Toz is disrupting the jewellery industry by way of the supply chain. While many jewellery brands have great new product ideas, they might not have the experience or the desire to handle all of the more difficult tasks like production, logistics, warehousing or financing.

Much like Software as a Service powers millions of businesses around the world, ShineOn will power jewellery brands. Currently, they are handling the logistics and supply chain for over 5,000 digital brands. With Toz leading the company, there seems to be no limit in sight to how many brands the company will help launch. ShineOn is disrupting the way jewellery brands produce and deliver jewellery to their customers.

Depesh Mandalia - SM Commerce

Digital marketing agencies that manage campaigns behind the scenes for brands have been the secret weapon to some of the biggest E-commerce success stories. Brands and advertisers with scalable products are outsourcing ecommerce marketing strategy to trusted partners to help them scale faster. However, choosing the right marketing partner can mean the life or death of any online launch.

Depesh Mandalia, head of UK based SM Commerce, an approved Facebook partner agency, serves global clients in e-commerce strategy and execution primarily through social media platforms and has grown several successful e-commerce businesses from mild success to full-on stardom. Brands like RunDMG, Smirk, DC Practice Growth have adopted his approach to advertising.

Mandalia and his team invest heavily into research and development to create methods, such as his CORE-4 and BPM Method, allowing them to create repeatable, predictable success for clients and students to grow virtually any type of business. It is his analytical approach that offered us some valuable insights, says Tim Burd, Founder Ad Buyers, Ad Leaks, Agency Y. Commerce is disrupting the way brands and businesses use paid advertising to drive sales growth and long-term success.