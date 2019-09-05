Why Expats are Not Happy Working in India

According to InterNations Expat Insider 2019 survey, India is among the worst nations in terms of quality of life for expats with 44% respondents finding the country not peaceful, 32% being concerned about political stability and 27% do not feel safe

September 5, 2019 2 min read

For the third year in a row, India has ranked among the bottom 10 countries for expats in terms of satisfaction with the quality of life, ease of settling in, working life, personal finance, cost of living and family life in their respective country of residence, according to the sixth edition of the Expat Insider 2019 Survey conducted by InterNations.

Placed at 59th rank out of the 64 nations covered under the survey, India has consistently been ranked in the past six years among the countries having the worst quality of life. Munich-based InterNations is a community of 3.6 million expat members, and this year’s survey was conducted among 20,000 respondents.

Compared with India, countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam, and Portugal are the best expat destinations as they attract expats with their ease of settling in and good personal finances. While expats in Taiwan and Portugal are also extremely satisfied with the quality of life, those in Vietnam appreciate their great work life.

Expats find it a struggle to get a local mobile phone number and access to administrative and government services online affecting the quality of life index. India also ranks among the worst countries in terms of safety and security and more than two in five respondents find the country not peaceful. One-fourth of the respondents do not feel safe and are concerned about political stability.

Residents of other countries also find the environment healthy in India and average working weekly working hours at 47.7 is higher than the global average of 43.9.

Nevertheless, expats find the country more affordable compared with other nations with their disposable household income more than they need to cover daily costs.

Here’s how India is placed among the 64 nations covered under the survey:

Top 10 nations for expats in 2019

1. Taiwan

2. Vietnam

3. Portugal

4. Mexico

5. Spain

6. Singapore

7. Bahrain

8. Ecuador

9. Malaysia

10. Czechia

Bottom 10 nations for expats in 2019

64. Kuwait

63. Italy

62. Nigeria

61. Brazil

60. Turkey

59. India

58. United Kingdom

57. Greece

56. Russia

55. South Korea