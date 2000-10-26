Spreading Holiday Cheer To Your Customer, Part 2

Read why a simple smile can make a difference during the hectic shopping season.

The following are some simple courtesies that can create goodwill with your customers:

Set business hours that accommodate a variety of working schedules.

Make sure your merchandise is clearly marked and neatly displayed.

Remember the names of your customers, ask how they're doing and give them individual attention.

Offer a variety of payment options, such as credit cards, installments, checks, cash or personal accounts.

Follow up with your customers after each sale to ensure that everything is satisfactory.

Smile warmly and often, listen attentively, and regularly and sincerely say "thank you."

Your marketing efforts can be as hard-hitting and exact as a Sampras serve, but without the spirit of goodwill and courtesy to reinforce their message, they provide a hollow victory.

