Spreading Holiday Cheer To Your Customer, Part 2

Read why a simple smile can make a difference during the hectic shopping season.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The following are some simple courtesies that can create goodwill with your customers:

  • Set business hours that accommodate a variety of working schedules.
  • Make sure your merchandise is clearly marked and neatly displayed.
  • Remember the names of your customers, ask how they're doing and give them individual attention.
  • Offer a variety of payment options, such as credit cards, installments, checks, cash or personal accounts.
  • Follow up with your customers after each sale to ensure that everything is satisfactory.
  • Smile warmly and often, listen attentively, and regularly and sincerely say "thank you."
  • Your marketing efforts can be as hard-hitting and exact as a Sampras serve, but without the spirit of goodwill and courtesy to reinforce their message, they provide a hollow victory.

See our tip on Wednesday, October 25 for part 1 of this article.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry