Spreading Holiday Cheer To Your Customer, Part 2
Read why a simple smile can make a difference during the hectic shopping season.
1 min read
The following are some simple courtesies that can create goodwill with your customers:
- Set business hours that accommodate a variety of working schedules.
- Make sure your merchandise is clearly marked and neatly displayed.
- Remember the names of your customers, ask how they're doing and give them individual attention.
- Offer a variety of payment options, such as credit cards, installments, checks, cash or personal accounts.
- Follow up with your customers after each sale to ensure that everything is satisfactory.
- Smile warmly and often, listen attentively, and regularly and sincerely say "thank you."
- Your marketing efforts can be as hard-hitting and exact as a Sampras serve, but without the spirit of goodwill and courtesy to reinforce their message, they provide a hollow victory.
