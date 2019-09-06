Mergers and Acquisitions

KKR Completes Acquisition of Gaja Capital-backed Eurokids

KKR did not disclose the amount of the deal, however, Eurokids, will continue to be led by Co-Founder & Group CEO Prajodh Rajan
Image credit: graphicstock
New-York headquartered global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts or KKR acquired India-based primary education company Eurokids International Pvt. Ltd. The acquisition was completed when KKR increased its equity to the majority stake from existing investor consortium led by Gaja Capital. 

KKR did not disclose the amount of the deal, however, Eurokids, will continue to be managed by its team of educators, administrators and management team led by Co-Founder & Group CEO Prajodh Rajan. Rajan will retain his position as a stakeholder of the company. 

He also added “Our mission is to provide preschool and K-12 students with a holistic educational foundation that will instil in them a love for learning that will continue throughout their academic career and give them the tools to succeed long-term,”

The investment by KKR has been done from its Asian Fund III and will work closely with EuroKids and its portfolio of brands to identify both organic and inorganic growth opportunities and ways to enhance offerings and practices. In April, a media reported that KKR Inc’s Indian arm is all set to launch INR5000 crore credit fund. Founded in 1976, the firm which has been in the business for more than four decades has $195 billion in assets under management globally. Up until now, it has invested more $7 billion in the credit business of the country and plans to invest more now.

Eurokids was founded in 2001 and has become one of the country’s most sought after kindergarten school-chain in the country. It claims to have more than 1000 centres in 350+ cities. 

