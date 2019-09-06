Meet the 3 Startups that Graduated from Austrade's Ninth Cohort

During the 90-day programme, startups were given access to navigate Southeast Asia's business environment, and opportunities that Singapore presents in cross-border innovation

September 6, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the government-owned international trade promotion and investment attraction agency, has announced the latest batch of startups that graduated from its ninth cohort of Australian Landing Pad held in Singapore recently. Since its first cohort that started in March 2017, the landing pad program has brought 41 startups from Australia to Singapore.

According to Austrade, the program has seen a high number of startups, especially from cybersecurity, edtech, medtech and logistics sectors land in Singapore, collaborating in more than 60 corporate and government entities in the region. It further claims that more than 90 per cent of graduated startups have continued doing business across Southeast Asia. Of which, the graduated startups have opened 21 offices in ASEAN.

"Singapore is evolving rapidly as a global innovation hub and is a fantastic location to start their venture into Southeast Asia,” the statement cited Austrade’s senior trade and investment commissioner, Taliessin Reaburn.

During the 90-day programme, the startups participating in the event were given access to navigate Southeast Asia’s business environment, and opportunities that region presents in the cross-border innovation. Austrade has announced to provide the graduating startups with guidance and support needed to fine-tune their offerings and market adaptation, identify partners, customers and investors, to expand into the Southeast Asian market.

“We believe that our startups can not only offer technical expertise for the region’s digital growth but also offer job opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and upskill the local talent pool,” Samantha Mark, landing pad manager for Singapore, said.

Here are the latest batch of startups that graduated from Austrade’s ninth cohort.

1/

Codebots: The Brisbane-headquartered startup was launched in 2017 by Eban Escott. The platform enables organisations to transform their legacy systems for continuous modernisation digitally. Its bots helps software management team in the code-writing of various software. The startup claims that their bots help the team to write 92 per cent of the software’s code. It has so far raised AUD$1.7 million in funding, and counts North Queensland investment group, Evolution Financial, as major investors. They currently have partners in Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore as part of their ASEAN expansion.

2/

Global Study Partners: The Sydney-headquartered startup was launched in 2012 by Elaine Starkey. The edtech platform provides access, expertise, and services needed to empower students to study anywhere in the world. During the landing pad, the startup partnered with at least five new education institutions in Southeast Asia, claims Austrade. They also have an office in Vietnam.

3/

CEC Systems: The Sydney-headquartered startup was launched in 2015 by Nicholas Press. The startup has built a semi-automatic collapsible container for shipping and logistics industries. It has a regional team in Singapore and a production facility in Vietnam. The startup has raised raised AUD$2 million in funding.