Women-led Startup Raises Funds to Grow its Personalised Beauty & Wellness Marketplace in Indonesia

East Ventures and Skystar Capital have invested an undisclosed funding on Base, beauty and wellness marketplace in Indonesia

September 9, 2019 2 min read

Indonesia's beauty industry is valued at approximately US$3 billion, with skincare category registering nine per cent growth in 2018, compared to the other categories such as cosmetics. Taking a dip in the market is a six-month-old startup, Base, which has picked up an undisclosed funding from Southeast Asia-focused venture capitals, East Ventures and Skystar Capital. The Indonesia-headquartered personalised beauty and wellness marketplace plans to utilise the funds to accelerate consumers growth and recruit more talent.

“Base is building an important innovation in Indonesia’s beauty industry to ensure skincare products are always relevant to local consumer needs. It is a golden opportunity to crack that company can turn the consumer’s sophisticated discovery journey to be personalised yet simple,” the statement cited East Ventures’ partner, Melisa Irene.

In pic (L to R): Base co-founders, Yaumi Fauziah Sugiharta and Ratih Permata Sari

The direct-to-consumer (DTC) catering startup, Base was launched by Yaumi Fauziah Sugiharta, former Go-jek head of marketing; and a biochemist-turned former tech product manager at DBS Singapore, Ratih Permata Sari. The women-led startup was formed after realising a gap to offer a personalised skincare product for women, as it claims that most products in the market only cater to certain beauty standards such as whitening skin. It offers a fast product discovery process and online consultation results based on consumers' profiles to provide them with a personalised skincare formulation.

“Base was born to remove the burden of choice, by simplifying the product discovery process and get your personalised products using the technology,” Sugiharta said.

Sari here added that Base analyses how the environment and lifestyle are affecting the skin condition. “We learn from the skin consultation result from our consumers and adapt our product offering to meet their needs.” she said. The startup has partnered with R&D lab in London and Seoul to help with its product development, and produces it locally in Jakarta.

“We shared Yaumi's and Ratih's vision that Indonesian women need a local beauty producer that is focused on their unique skincare goals. With their focus, drive, and enthusiasm, we are confident that Base will be able to make an impact on the Indonesian beauty industry in the coming years,” Skystar Capital’s managing partner.Abraham Hidayat, said.