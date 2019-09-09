indian startups

Zomato Lay-offs 540 Employees As Uncertainty Looms Around Indian Start-ups Generating Employment

Amidst high hopes from start-ups in generating employment in India, this one definitely can dampen a lot of spirits
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Features Writer
2 min read
Food aggregator and Indian unicorn Zomato has announced the lay-off of 540 employees from its Gurugram office in the customer support vertical, a total of 10per cent of its workforce, the company said in a statement. The company fired employees across customer, delivery and merchant support segments.  

The company also added, “Over the last few months, we have seen our technology products and platforms evolve and improve significantly. We have dramatically improved the speed of service resolution, such that now only 7.5% of our orders need support (down from 15% in March).” The company has categorically stated that the lay-off has not happened because of the company’s intention to cut costs but because of the increasing redundancy across the segments. 

Zomato has ensured that enough compensation is provided to the employees, including severance for two to four months. “This year we have hired around 1,200 people across functions (not inclusive of our last-mile delivery fleet) and another 400 off-rolls positions. We are currently hiring in our technology, product and data sciences teams.”

High Hopes of Job Creation from Indian Start-ups 

The news comes at a crucial time when food aggregators like both Swiggy and Zomato are caught in a battle with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) which is determined to eradicate deep discounting. The problem intensified when Swiggy decided to review its stance but Zomato went to extend its delivery arm Zomato Gold.

LinkedIn’s recent list of 25 start-ups where Indians want to work saw some popular names surfacing. There were also some surprising names that popped in the list. Big guns of the Indian start-up ecosystem including Zomato, Swiggy, Byju’s, Paytm etc did not see their names on the wall. Start-ups were promising prospects when one spoke about generating employment and job creation in India. This statement is seeing some uncertainty with the unfolding of certain events and one would wonder what holds in the future. 

