2019's Third Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East To Look Into Space Tech

The event is taking place at Dtec on Monday, September 23, 2019.

September 12, 2019 2 min read

As the UAE gets set to celebrate the first Emirati in space, the September edition of Dtec Forum Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East will be looking into the entrepreneurial opportunities presented by the country’s space technology sector on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

With a selection of experts from the industry as speakers, the forum will analyze the competitive advantage of various startup solutions for everything from space exploration to space vacations, and what investors should keep in mind when investing in space tech projects, given their often long timelines and large upfront investments. Some of our confirmed speakers include Elodie Robin-Guillerm, Director, Starbust Area, Abu Dhabi Hub71, and Adham Mohammad Aqil Hadi Alkhaja, CEO, Ayn Astra and Fadaa Space Services.

The program will kick off at 9.30am with an opening address by Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

The event will also feature two panel discussions with our speakers commenting on the various projects the UAE government has initiated to support space-based innovation and encourage interest among local and regional entrepreneurs and investors to join the space race.

With the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre (GCTC) in Star City, Russia giving the green light for the September 25 mission that will take the UAE’s first Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori (as well as Sultan Al Neyadi, who will be part of the back-up crew) to the International Space Station (ISS), this event is set to bolster the interest and momentum around the UAE’s space interests.

