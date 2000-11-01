Product: Sentry's Fire-Safe

You can't always prevent a fire disaster, but you can keep your valuables safe from going up in flames.
Unfortunately, you can't predict if or when a fire will strike your home office. On the off chance that your wiring goes haywire, lightening strikes or some other fiery event occurs, be prepared. The Sentry Fire-Safe Electronic Small Advanced Home Safe ($348) offers two-hour proven fire protection and is water resistant as well. This charcoal gray, 1.6 cubic foot, water-resistant safe has a multiposition shelf and tray, key rack, compartment for small items, door pocket and six live-locking bolts. The Sentry Fire-Safe is available at most office supply stores.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Successand 101 Home Office Success Secrets.

