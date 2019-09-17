indian startups

Why Indian Unicorn OYO's Buying Back Shares has Set an Unprecedented Trend of Start-up Founders Looking to Retain Control

Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has announced the buyback of his shares from investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Indian Unicorn OYO's Buying Back Shares has Set an Unprecedented Trend of Start-up Founders Looking to Retain Control
Image credit: Nikkei Asian Review
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The start-up ecosystem is witnessing a trend of founders taking steps to bolster their control in the company. Adding to this trend, Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of OYO, has announced the buyback of his shares from investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. This move will increase his stake in the company to 30 per cent, a major jump from the initial 10 per cent control Agarwal had in his hands. 

The Competition Commission of India or CCI has given the approval for the same and also demanded the infusion of $500 million into the company. Agarwal will be financing the buyback from Japanese banks Nomura and Mizuho Bank using debt.

With this deal OYO will pocket Lightspeed Venture Partners’ 13.4 per cent stake worth $1 billion and 10.24 per cent stake of Sequoia Capital valued at $500 million. 

Learning from What Flipkart’s Fate

Start-up entrepreneurs have gradually been realizing the need to retain control in their company. Flipkart is a reigning example of what happens when founders lose control. A 77 per cent stake by Walmart  costed the Bansals the company they had built with their own sweat and toil. Cab aggregator Ola’s co-founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal turned down a staggering $1.1 billion from star investor Softbank to retain greater control and stake in the company. The infusion would have costed Agarwal giving away 40 per cent stake in the company. 

Amit Rathi, Managing Director of Unitus Capital, says that every entrepreneur wants to retain greater control in the company.

“This move is important for wealth creation and also because entrepreneurs want to ensure that they are kept at the helm of the company’s affairs.” He further said that having a minority stake in the company risks them of being kicked out. 

Rathi also added that if investors have faith in the way an entrepreneur is running the operations, then the latter don’t have to worry about their stake.   

While Bhavish Aggarwal and Ritesh Agarwal taking steps to ensure that entrepreneur’s control is not diluted in the company, the trend will see an upsurge in the coming times.OYO has been on an expansion spree but it is yet to prove that its business model is profitable. 

Some Raging Fires

This news has come at a time when OYO is battling the raging fires. Just last week, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Agarwal by Natarajan VRS, a Bengaluru-based hotelier accusing the OYO founder of unfair business practices. Soon after, there were reports that Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association has had also written to the police commissioner in Bengaluru to conduct a probe against the company. OYO and hoteliers are yet to make peace on the conflict.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

6 Hits and Misses of India's Biggest Foodtech Unicorn Zomato

indian startups

Reasons Why Non-Traditional Investors are Funding Indian Start-ups

indian startups

'Silicon Valley' of India Bengaluru Not the Start-up Hub Anymore, Delhi-NCR Homes the Largest Number