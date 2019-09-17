7,000-kg Cake to 1.25-kg Gold Crown: Here's How India Celebrated Narendra Modi's Birthday

The 69th birthday of the Prime Minister was celebrated by people in grand style

September 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 69th birthday on September 17, 2019. From leading sports personalities including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to Bollywood A-listers such as Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Karan Johar, among others, took to Twitter to wish the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who was elected by the electorate for the second time to head the country in May 2019.

While tweets are fine, there are sections of people who always believe to doing something grand for the person who, arguably, has gripped the imagination of the country. Here are few ways in which the country celebrated Modi’s birthday:

69-feet long cake

On Monday, the eve of Modi’s birthday, Madhya Pradesh Sindhu Sena cut a 69-feet long cake at Goofa Mandir in Bhopal. City’s Mayor Alok Sharma joined the celebration organised by the right-wing outfit. A blood donation camp was also organised wherein more than 50 volunteers donated blood. Many of the volunteers also got the sketch of Modi tattooed on their arms.

Bike Rally

BJP MP Vijay Goel on Sunday had flagged a bike rally from New Delhi for Vadnagar (Gujarat), the birthplace of Modi. The rally, led by renowned biker Raj Luxmi, will be covering a distance of 1,200 km crossing through four states to reach Vadnagar on September 20. The rally has been planned to spread social messages related to Swachh Bharat and shunning single-use plastic.

1,100 garbage-free villages

With the help of a donation worth six months’ salary of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, 1,100 villages in Tripura will turn garbage free. Eight to ten dustbins or garbage dumping containers will be placed in all these 1,100 village markets to make them cleaner. Deb has urged the entire state to become garbage free as well.

Gold crown weighing 1.25 kg

Crazy at it may sound, a man named Arvind Singh offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Mandir in Varanasi, a constituency represented by Modi. Singh had vowed to make the offering if Modi won the second time from the constituency. He expects that with his offering, the future of the country as well as the Prime Minister will keep shining.

7,000-kg cake

Surat-based Breadliner Bakery made a cake weighing 7,000 kg and 700 feet in length which was cut by ‘honest’ people of the city. The cake has been themed on corruption-free India. After celebrations, the cake will be distributed among the poor children of the city known for its diamond business.