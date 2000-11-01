FourPoint Surround FPS2000 Digital Speakers

Audiophile manna for every corner

November 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the November 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

When it comes to PC audio, I'm harder to please than a wine connoisseur at a Kool-Aid convention. CreativeLabs' FourPoint digital speakers ($150) make the grade by a mile. With robust sound, rich bass tones and exquisite highs, these are the best speakers to be had in this price range. Key features include the ability to accept 2xS/PDIF input from a Sound Blaster Live card, remote master in-line volume control for all four speakers, and a subwoofer.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Entrepreneur's Start-Ups.