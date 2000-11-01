Targus Stowaway Keyboard
|Currently, most handhelds' solution for extensive text input is a stylus to tap with-or learning the 21st century's answer to hieroglyphics. Right. For serious, on-the-fly text input, the Targus Stowaway Keyboard ($99), is the perfect solution. Featuring the same size, feel and response as a notebook PC keyboard, the 8-ounce Stowaway folds up easily for transport in a pocket or purse. Bonus: Its built-in docking station eliminates the need for additional batteries or cabling to your handheld. It's available for Palm, Visor and Pocket PC platforms.
J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Entrepreneur's Start-Ups.