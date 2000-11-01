TeleEye 324

Compared to Leadtek's TeleEye 324 ($350), conventional sub-$100 Internet video cameras seem like quaint toys. TeleEye's secret: Instead of dealing with the service vagaries of the Internet, it's designed to transmit over traditional phone lines. The result: an audio/video signal that is clearer, steadier and eminently more enjoyable. Key features include the ability to display on a TV or PC monitor, a full-screen/quarter-screen display option, and the ability to connect with anyone using a H.324 videophone.

J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Entrepreneur's Start-Ups.

