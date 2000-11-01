Internet audio/video for grown-ups

November 1, 2000

Compared to Leadtek's TeleEye 324 ($350), conventional sub-$100 Internet video cameras seem like quaint toys. TeleEye's secret: Instead of dealing with the service vagaries of the Internet, it's designed to transmit over traditional phone lines. The result: an audio/video signal that is clearer, steadier and eminently more enjoyable. Key features include the ability to display on a TV or PC monitor, a full-screen/quarter-screen display option, and the ability to connect with anyone using a H.324 videophone.

