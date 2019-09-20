Technology

Steady On: Osmo Mobile 3

This foldable, mobile phone stabilizer allows you to capture ultra-steady photos and video footage.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Steady On: Osmo Mobile 3
Image credit: DJI
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The renowned Osmo series is expanding with Osmo Mobile 3, their most travel-friendly gimbal to date. This foldable, mobile phone stabilizer allows you to capture ultra-steady photos and video footage. Using the DJI Mimo app and its intelligent new features, you can also create unique content.


Source: DJI

Portability is the name of the game for this gadget, which has a locking mechanism for easy folding, and promises up to 15 hours of battery life. Osmo Mobile 3 has other useful features including conveniently placed buttons on the handle, quick roll to rotate between portrait, landscape, and selfie modes with ease, as well as a dedicated zoom tracker to keep your subject in clear view. 

Related: Making A Big Impression: LG Video Wall

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

10 Powerful Women in Tech Share Their Best Advice for Managing a Team

Technology

8 Ways EdTech Startups Are Setting Classroom-Innovation Trends

Technology

3 Blockchain Improvements That Will Lead to Its Mainstream Adoption