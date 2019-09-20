Steady On: Osmo Mobile 3

This foldable, mobile phone stabilizer allows you to capture ultra-steady photos and video footage.

The renowned Osmo series is expanding with Osmo Mobile 3, their most travel-friendly gimbal to date. This foldable, mobile phone stabilizer allows you to capture ultra-steady photos and video footage. Using the DJI Mimo app and its intelligent new features, you can also create unique content.



Portability is the name of the game for this gadget, which has a locking mechanism for easy folding, and promises up to 15 hours of battery life. Osmo Mobile 3 has other useful features including conveniently placed buttons on the handle, quick roll to rotate between portrait, landscape, and selfie modes with ease, as well as a dedicated zoom tracker to keep your subject in clear view.

