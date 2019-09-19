Technology

OnePlus 7T Pro Leaks: What Does The New Model Have In Store For Us?

The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to be similar to OnePlus 7 Pro but will have few new additions
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
OnePlus 7T Pro Leaks: What Does The New Model Have In Store For Us?
Image credit: OnePlus
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After Apple, it is time for OnePlus to make the big announcement. The company is all set to launch their much-awaited OnePlus 7T series both in India and North America on September 26. OnePlus's CEO Pata Lau revealed what the upcoming OnePlus 7T, which is an all-new frosted blue colour. The gradient looks makes it uber cool and appealing as well. 

Talking about OnePlus 7T Pro, not a lot is known. Reports suggest that the developers have kept the new model a lot similar to that OnePlus 7Pro. 

However, the company has added a new feature of the Time-of-Flight (TOF) sensor. Talking about the design and look, the latest is identical to OnePlus 7 Pro. The phone dons a pop-up camera for selfies and will have a vertical module camera on the back. It is being said that the triple camera will come with a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 12MP telephoto lens (2X optical zoom). There will also be an ultra-wide-angle sensor of 16MP with a 120-degree field of view. 

Powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, the phone display will be 6.55-inch display with HDR 10+ support. The phone will mostly be available at 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variants. 

There might be development on battery performance and faster charging. Coming to pricing one is yet to know about it. But the company won’t raise the price beyond a point. 

Other than the phones, OnePlus will also launch its TV which might not be available everywhere, but surely will be available for consumers in the Indian market.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How Companies are Using Hackathons to Hire, Train, and Engage Right Talent

Technology

8 Ways EdTech Startups Are Setting Classroom-Innovation Trends

Technology

5 Reasons Why You Should Use a Cloud-based CRM