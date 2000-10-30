Safe Driving With The End Of Daylight Savings Time, Part 1

Vision tips that will help you when driving in the dark

October 30, 2000 1 min read

With the end of Daylight Savings Time on October 29, Americans will follow the ritual of setting their clocks back an hour and also find that their vision's affected as they begin driving in the dark more often. According to the American Optometric Association, we all see less clearly at night: Dimness limits drivers' views and, as people get older, eyes change, which results in slower adaptation to changing light conditions. Drivers, therefore, need more time to adjust, but there are some precautions and preparations we can take to make our night driving less hazardous.

Some simple but effective tips to drive safely:

Use vehicle headlights during pre-dawn and dusk hours because the contrast between sky brightness and pavement darkness makes seeing-and being seen-more difficult.

Try to avoid driving at sunrise or sunset, since glare can be most troubling at those times.

Be especially cautious when traveling east-west routes.

Wear high-quality sunglasses during daylight hours so that your eyes aren't already tired and strained when driving at night.

Adjust driving speeds in poorly lit areas, or when there is snow or water on the road.

