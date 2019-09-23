Startups

Defence Start-ups to Get a Leg Up at India International Security Expo 2019

Organized by ITPO and PHDCCI, the Expo will hold a special session on investment in defence and homeland security start-ups
Image credit: Pexels
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

To encourage start-ups in the defence sector, the 22nd edition of the India International Security Expo 2019 will have a special focus on these entities. Organized jointly by India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the Expo will hold a special session on investment in defence and homeland security start-ups.

In addition, an ‘Invest India’ programme is also scheduled to attract Indian and foreign start-ups. The three-day event will be held from 3-5 October, 2019.

According to Rajeev Talwar, president, PHDCCI, the Expo will offer an excellent platform for connecting industry stakeholders to explore business and investment opportunities in the area of defence and homeland security.

The Expo has been endorsed by the ministry of defence, ministry of home affairs, ministry of MSME and ministry of external affairs. It also has the backing of DRDO, UPEIDA, and governments of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for promoting their defence industrial corridors.

The event is likely to see in attendance home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state Jitendra Singh. National security advisor, Ajit Doval, will also be chairing a roundtable with leading Industrialists for promoting industrialisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Expo will have dedicated sessions on modernising state police, paramilitary forces, strengthening disaster management system and capability development and modernisation requirement of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Stakeholders, including start-ups, will get a peek into various activities and will be able to participate.

The other unique features of the Expo include high-level conferences, summits and discussion sessions presented by eminent speakers, live product demonstrations of technologies and innovations, international exhibitors and suppliers and display of high-quality products, among others.

According to PHDCCI, the theme of this year’s Expo is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’. The three-day event will help in achieving the goal of $5-trillion economy and making Indian defence and paramilitary forces equipped with latest arms and ammunition which can be made in India to save on foreign exchange and create employment opportunities within India, PHDCCI said in a statement.

