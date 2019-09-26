Presentations

This 1080p HD Mini Projector Makes Presentations a Breeze

Set up anywhere and stream your presentations via WiFi or Bluetooth.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Presentations are tough enough without having to fumble around with whatever conference room tools your team or the client you're visiting uses. Remove the hassle by providing your own tool: the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector.

This remarkable pocket-sized device features an ultra-powerful 200-lumen bulb, allowing you to project in 1080p HD onto a screen or flat surface of up to 240 inches. That's probably a whole lot bigger than the TV you have at home. The projector has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth so you can sync with your computer or smartphone to soar through your presentations without jumping between different screens or apps. It even has Hi-Fi speakers built-in, eliminating the need for any external audio sources if your presentation has a video or audio component. The projector has a 5-hour projection length and supports 50 hours of music playback so you can breeze through a few presentations before having to recharge.

Better yet, when you're not working, the PIQO makes an awesome addition to your entertainment repertoire, letting you bring movie night everywhere. This high-tech projector typically retails for $799 but you can save 64 percent off when you buy today for $279.99.

