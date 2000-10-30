Big Boy Franchise Files For Chapter 11

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Detroit-The franchisor of the Big Boy restaurant chain has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Elias Bros. Corp. also said it will sell the company to investor Robert G. Liggett Jr. The Warren, Michigan-based chain includes 455 Big Boy eateries.

The purchase price was not disclosed but will be made public next week, said Anthony Michaels, Elias' chief executive. The sale is subject to approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Michaels said the agreement should end speculation about the future of the chain, which has had difficulties with recent expansions as well as cash-flow problems.

"The stores are open, the Big Boy icon goes on," Michaels said. "That line in Austin Powers-'He's always been around'-well, that still holds true." The Big Boy statue, which is prominently displayed outside Big Boy restaurants, was featured in both Austin Powers movies as the vehicle in which Austin Powers' nemesis, Dr. Evil, escaped into outer space.

The company was founded by Fred, Louis and John Elias, who ran small restaurants in the Detroit area after World War II. They later offered to franchise the family-style restaurant to Bob Wian, who founded Bob's Big Boy in California.

Big Boy purchased 34 Shoney's restaurants in October 1998 to expand its national presence. But the conversion took longer than expected, and Elias Bros. fell behind with creditors and had to renegotiate vendor contracts last fall. The company last month closed 43 Big Boy restaurants in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan. But Michaels said business remained good at the remaining restaurants.

Elias Bros. had several offers on the table and reached a purchase agreement with one investment group in August. But that deal fell through and Liggett stepped in, Michaels said. "Mr. Liggett is very committed to this sales process," Michaels said. "We want everyone to understand that Big Boy restaurants worldwide will be fully operational during the reorganization." -Associated Press

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market