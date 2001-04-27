Search Engine Mania

Register your site on every search engine out there.

April 27, 2001 1 min read

Google, Raging, AltaVista, LookSmart, Lycos, Yahoo! Am I speaking Greek? So many search engines, so little time. How can you get your site listed in search engines when they all seem to operate differently?

You can learn a lot about search engines on the site SearchEngineWatch.com. Find out how they index pages and how to best submit your site to them to insure an appropriate listing.

To get ready for submitting your site, prepare a [25-word site description] and think about the keywords that best describe your site and your business.

Then go to Submit-It and take advantage of their free trial. You can upgrade to their full service for fast and easy site submissions to top search engines for $59 per year, but the free version is a great way to start.

