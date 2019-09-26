Khadi

Will Khadi Modernization attract Youth Entrepreneurs and Jobs

Union Minister, MSME, Nitin Gadkari to drive Khadi sector towards modernization through design houses
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Will Khadi Modernization attract Youth Entrepreneurs and Jobs
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Gadkari on Wednesday led a meeting to generate new ideas to think in transit forward including approaches to make khadi progressively alluring to the young people of the nation.

The Khadi and Village Industries corporation have proposed to form National Design and Product Development centres in India under MSME ministry. It is aimed at forming the centres which can execute the trendy designs for khadi products as per the market demand.

Reasons why modernization in Khadi can uplift employment status and Youth entrepreneurs

Leading Fashion Industry Tycoons would be involved in the working of the design centres around the country. Their presence as a guiding light would encourage the sector towards development and advancement. This would end up resulting in generating more jobs and new work stream for the Indin Youth.

At the conference on Wednesday, prominent fashion designers like Rohit Bal, JJ Valaya, Raghavendra Rathore were among those speaking to the design business, aside from senior authorities from The National Institute of Design and The National Institute of Fashion Technology. This gives a leap to the youth fashion aspirants entering into Khadi Business.

For making 'Khadi' a global brand, these centres would establish trendy designs. Small entreprises' businesses can delve into the concept and pace up its content of production related to Khadi. Government's back up would encourage the MSMEs to infuse more talent and advancement and bring economy gains as its output.

Design centres to be developed will be establish with one centre each in northeren, southeren, easteren and western parts of the country including one in North Easteren region.

Role of Khadi Design Centres

The priority of a design house will be to recognize the most recent structure patterns, embrace them according to market needs and attempt different testing and survey exercises for making an interpretation of them into final production.

"Government is leading towards the development of the business sector and nation's economy from all sides. Khadi is the foremost and one of the oldest traditional element of our country, it needs to be maintained and progressed with this pace", said MSME source.



 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

4 Changes That MSME's 'Khadi' Vision Can Bring

Techpreneurs

Exploring the Scope of Wearables Beyond Fitness Trackers

Wealth

Thomas Cook Crisis: What Are Your Rights as a Passenger?