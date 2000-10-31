La Salsa Seeks An Expansion Plan Based On Multiunit Franchise Opportunities

Santa Barbara-Santa Barbara Restaurant Group Inc. announced it will now offer multi-unit franchise development opportunities for its La Salsa Fresh Mexican Grill concept throughout the United States as well as in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam. According to Kevin Osborn, president and CEO of La Salsa Inc., those interested in developing multiple locations rather than opting for single units will benefit because they can secure exclusivity in a specific territory to ensure market penetration, enjoy greater economies of scale and increase brand identity awareness.

"Opening the door to franchisees who wish to commit to three or more locations will allow more effective penetration of our core markets and should result in more rapid growth of our brand," remarked Osborn. "La Salsa's new franchising plan is intended to increase our market share and generate greater brand recognition."

Craig Hopkins, vice president of franchising, commented, "Multiunit development is a compelling opportunity for experienced restaurant operators and entrepreneurs alike who are interested in entering the fresh Mexican grill segment. Under the multiunit plan, franchisees must commit to franchising three or more La Salsa restaurants, formulate a timeline outlining their window of development and post development fees in advance to ensure territory acquisition." -PRNewswire

