The Executive Selection: Foreo

For the entrepreneur who's out and about, here's one nifty device to step up your skincare routine.
The Executive Selection: Foreo
Image credit: Foreo
Foreo UFO mini
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the entrepreneur who’s out and about, here’s one nifty device to step up your skincare routine. Whether you’re home, at your holiday destination (or even on the plane), Foreo’s new UFO mini takes sheet masks to a whole new level. The UFO mini combines LED light therapy (ranging from anti-aging, brightening and acne-fighting), cryotherapy and thermotherapy and T-sonic pulsations- all under 90 seconds.

Launched with a morning mask and an evening treatment option, it features hydrating hyaluronic acid to moisturize, as well as ginseng and olive oil to nourish and revitalize to give the skin the replenishment it needs overnight. The palm-sized mask is secured to the device, and controlled via an app to adjust intensity and heating and cooling features. With a 10-year quality guarantee, it’s worth the investment. 

