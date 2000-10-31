Safe Driving With The End Of Daylight Savings Time, Part 2

Vision tips that will help you when driving in the dark
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Keep headlights, windows, windshields and wipers clean and functioning well. The inside of the windshield is often overlooked when cleaning your car and can be covered with a film that clouds vision and creates more glare and haze in "dusk" conditions.
  • Replace windshield glass if it has any cracks that impede clear vision.
  • When faced with oncoming headlights, look slightly left or right, rather than directly into them.
  • Don't smoke. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, studies continue to show cigarette smoking is responsible for a wide range of health problems, including eye diseases such as cataracts, which contribute to poor night vision.
  • Increase your intake of vitamin E or supplement your diet with foods that contain vitamin E. A study in Ophthalmology, the Journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology shows that the risk of cataract growth is reduced one-third in regular users of multivitamin supplements, and by about one-half in regular users of vitamin E supplements.
  • Make sure you have routine eye exams and, if necessary, are wearing an updated pair of eyeglasses, preferably with an anti-reflective coating.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market