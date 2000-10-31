Safe Driving With The End Of Daylight Savings Time, Part 2
Vision tips that will help you when driving in the dark
- Keep headlights, windows, windshields and wipers clean and functioning well. The inside of the windshield is often overlooked when cleaning your car and can be covered with a film that clouds vision and creates more glare and haze in "dusk" conditions.
- Replace windshield glass if it has any cracks that impede clear vision.
- When faced with oncoming headlights, look slightly left or right, rather than directly into them.
- Don't smoke. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, studies continue to show cigarette smoking is responsible for a wide range of health problems, including eye diseases such as cataracts, which contribute to poor night vision.
- Increase your intake of vitamin E or supplement your diet with foods that contain vitamin E. A study in Ophthalmology, the Journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology shows that the risk of cataract growth is reduced one-third in regular users of multivitamin supplements, and by about one-half in regular users of vitamin E supplements.
- Make sure you have routine eye exams and, if necessary, are wearing an updated pair of eyeglasses, preferably with an anti-reflective coating.