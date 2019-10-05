Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Cerruti 1881

The Parisian brand Cerruti 1881 is the brainchild of Italian stylist Nino Cerruti.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Cerruti 1881
Image credit: Cerruti 1881
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1967, the Parisian brand Cerruti 1881 is the brainchild of Italian stylist Nino Cerruti. The brand offers a variety of luxury ready-to-wear, fragrances, sportswear and more, but our eye is on its distinctive accessories this time around.

For the ladies, we point toward taking a look at Cerruti 1881’s intricately crafted jewelry, while the gentlemen can add a touch of elegance in their ensembles with the brand’s signature cufflinks. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Tateossian SS16 Cufflinks

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Avoiding Negative Emotions Won't Get You Anywhere

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Foreo

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: The Spa At Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah