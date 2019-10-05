The Executive Selection: Cerruti 1881

The Parisian brand Cerruti 1881 is the brainchild of Italian stylist Nino Cerruti.

October 5, 2019

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1967, the Parisian brand Cerruti 1881 is the brainchild of Italian stylist Nino Cerruti. The brand offers a variety of luxury ready-to-wear, fragrances, sportswear and more, but our eye is on its distinctive accessories this time around.

For the ladies, we point toward taking a look at Cerruti 1881’s intricately crafted jewelry, while the gentlemen can add a touch of elegance in their ensembles with the brand’s signature cufflinks.

