indian startups

How This Propertytech Start-up is Making the Process of Renting Properties a More Seamless Process With Its Latest Funding

The fundraise of $50 million will be utilized in expanding to newer cities and strengthening position in the existing ones
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How This Propertytech Start-up is Making the Process of Renting Properties a More Seamless Process With Its Latest Funding
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Features Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NoBroker.com has been on a high. In June, the property tech start-up raised $51 million in Series C round of funding and yesterday it announced a the closing of Series D funding of $51 million led by Tiger Global and participation from existing investor, General Atlantic. The total funding raised by NoBroker.com stands at $121 million. The funding will be utilized in expanding to newer cities and strengthening position in the existing ones. Speaking to Entrepreneur India in a telephonic interview, Amit Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of NoBroker.com, said, "We are currently based in 6 cities, we plan to tap into the top 25 cities of the country through this funding. We also want to invest in technology and strengthen our services."

NoBroker.com founders-Amit Kumar Agarwal Akhil Gupta and Saurabh Garg 

NoBroker.com was founded in 2014 in Bangalore by Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO, Akhil Gupta, CTO, Saurabh Garg, CBO. The Indian real estate industry has been undergoing a lull and therefore the process of buying and renting properties has become a tedious chore. In India, there is a huge gap in the way properties are bought, sold or rented. Huge amounts, amounting to as much as $19 billion, are paid as brokerages in the country. With platforms such as this; not only are middlemen between the buyers and sellers eliminated but also other aspects such as searching houses in newer geographies, moving and packing ensuring the legal and rental documents are well-taken care of thus reducing the hassle of moving or shifting to new places. Moreover, the AI and ML features of this application help in making sure that genuine tenants, owners, buyers and sellers connect and carry out transactions. The AI feature, especially, is instrumental is handling the huge amount of data that the proptech platform has to manage, according to Agarwal.

Agarwal also said that the newly introduced 'rentometer' on the platform helps users compare prices and removes the need of having "any physical people on the ground."

Commenting on the fundraise, Scott Shleifer, Partner at Tiger Global Management said, “NoBroker Team has built a tech-driven C2C business to make residential and commercial real estate transactions convenient and affordable. We have been extremely impressed by the strength of the NoBroker team and their relentless focus on using technology to solve end-to-end transactions in the large real estate market in India.”

The proptech platform claims to have more than 30 lakh properties registered on the application and more than 70 lakh individuals to have used the services.

(Updated with inputs from NoBroker.com)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

How This Propertytech Start-up is Making the Process of Renting Properties a More Seamless Process With Its Latest Funding

indian startups

Can Start-ups Help India Achieve the $5 Trillion Goal by 2025?

indian startups

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Takes a New Approach Towards Start-ups - Launches a VC Fund