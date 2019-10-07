diversity

Diversity is the Superhero with an Invisible Cape

For businesses, diversity is all pervasive and it matters
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Diversity is the Superhero with an Invisible Cape
Image credit: graphicstock
Managing Director of Pegasystems India
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is a business tool that creates robust strategic advantages. Today, it is much more than compliance. The era of ‘check in the box’ human resource initiatives is gone. It is a cultural shift in organizations that goes beyond personnel count or issuing statements on inclusive practices. Diversity has slowly made its way as a boardroom conversation in hiring diverse talent and creating inclusive business practices that foster belonging and positive employee experiences.

However, a lot of enterprises are struggling with these initiatives. These are usually half baked, poorly funded tactical inclusion initiatives disconnected from larger, more substantial and well-funded general corporate goals which don’t serve the purpose. The initiatives are mostly well-meaning but are misguided in their approach. Curating an effective diversity and inclusion strategy requires strong, sustained and inclusive leadership which substantially augments stronger business performance.

There are some amazing benefits of diversity and inclusion at work to understand why it has become a boardroom priority.

Diverse Teams Translate to Competitive Business Advantage

There are multifarious ways in which diversity must go beyond gender to include the LGBTQ+ community and employees from different generations, among others. This can be a prime differentiator among companies. That’s because inclusion of different backgrounds and cultures in a workforce ushers contribution of different perspectives, drives natural ideation and improves decision-making. Ultimately, it develops better solutions, drives robust product-builds and generates greater business results. When more women are present in line roles that directly correlate to financial performance, companies have experienced above-average financial results. That was also corroborated in a recent report by McKinsey. Employees from more homogenous backgrounds would be restricted to a small ‘idea pool’, as opposed to higher returns on investment that diversity can deliver.

Diverse Teams Help Organizations Grow Globally

Organizations work with global customers and vendors and it is imperative to scale up as an organization grows with employees who are well-versed in different languages, cultures and market scenarios. A diverse team of employees, with unique cultural backgrounds, helps to meet diverse cultural challenges to satisfy clients from other countries and aids in strategic growth plans.

Diversity Aids Customer Service

Personalization in customer service is extremely crucial. Good customer service is about building and sustaining strong personal connections between employees and customers. A diverse team helps form stronger, more authentic relationships with a broader range of customers, allowing organizations to outperform competitors in the long term. Customers prefer people who understand their issues and can offer solutions unique to them. By having a diverse team, an enterprise is more likely to have employees who can empathize with their customers and offer better and more tailored solutions.

Diversity Amps up the Digital Quotient

Having been brought up in the digital age, the influx of millennial employees tends to be more tech-savvy with a remarkable ability to multitask. This Instagram and Snapchat-savvy generation organization adds newer dimensions. Digital natives are the biggest asset in navigating technology shifts and can utilize the data they generate to mine insights to drive the business. As the pace of technology innovation accelerates, technology infrastructure needs to facilitate and acclimatize towards new behaviors in social, Web and user experience, constant innovation, continuous mobility, and complete globalization. We are even witnessing the digital-first mindset of customers permeate the workplace and this requires information technology and business leaders to embark on a workforce transformation strategy and provide employees with devices and software that enhance their efficiency. In order to stay ahead in this digital era, it is critical that organizations view their digitally savvy workforce as part of its overall digital transformation strategy. 

I believe businesses must move their models towards a more inclusive workforce which is more innovative, better understands its customers and outperforms the competition. The road to effective diversity in the workplace can start at any level and can lead to a more inclusive environment with happier and more productive employees. Evaluating progress must always be an ongoing process, with companies re-visiting their intentions, strategies and evolving challenges and taking action to enhance their outcome.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Workplace Diversity

Why You Need Diversity on Your Team, and 8 Ways to Build It

Growth Strategies

Diversity as a Culture: That's What the World Needs

indian startups

Are Indian Healthtech Start-ups Racking Up Enough Funding?