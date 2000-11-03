The Packaging Store Launches New Name And Three New Franchise Concepts

<b></b>

November 3, 2000 2 min read

Englewood, CO-The Packaging Store Inc., a national franchisor of specialty packaging and shipping services, announced it has adopted a new corporate identity, Navis Logistics Network, and that it will begin awarding three newly created franchise brands in early 2001. "The Packaging Store has strong brand equity in the retail world, and we will continue to make franchises available under that name," says Marvin L. Storm, the company's CEO. "However, our new franchise concepts move beyond retail. We wanted an identity that covers a family of companies, all linked to our core business, specialty packaging, shipping and logistics." Navis, the Latin word for ship and the root word of navigation, was selected because it provides an appropriate metaphor for a modern logistics enterprise. The new franchises, Navis Pack and Ship Center, Navis Global Logistics and Navis Logistics Solutions, are all structured to capitalize on the economic shift toward decentralized distribution fueled largely by electronic commerce. They also reposition the company out of the mature mail and parcel industry and into logistics, which is experiencing rapid growth. Navis Pack and Ship Center, though still a retail store, will primarily sell custom packaging and shipping, boxes and shipping supplies. It will resemble a mini warehouse and allow customers to see the packaging process. Operating from second- or third-tier retail locations, the stores will have lower overhead than the current Packaging Stores, which usually are located in higher-rent neighborhood strip malls. Navis Global Logistics is a high-volume warehouse-based logistics franchise that will focus exclusively on commercial customers such as art and antique dealers and office equipment leasing companies, small-load referrals from moving and trucking companies, and Internet merchants. Navis Logistics Solutions is a sales and marketing franchise designed to build a base of commercial and corporate customers who are serviced by Navis retail and warehouse operations and a network of affiliated companies. Currently the privately held corporation has approximately 190 active franchises operating throughout the United States and in Toronto, Canada. By the end of 2003, Storm says Navis Logistics Network plans to have doubled its retail franchises to 400, opened 40 to 50 warehouse franchises and licensed 30 marketing reps. -Navis Logistics Network