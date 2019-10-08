Dairy Business

Why Demand to Restrain Dairy Business from RCEP is growing

From October 10-12, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to attend the eighth RCEP ministerial meeting in Bangkok to discuss on various economic affairs
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Demand to Restrain Dairy Business from RCEP is growing
Image credit: Twitter-NDC
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As India is forging towards 8th RCEP meeting in Bangkok, various speculators and shareholders are perturbed on account of imports deal and businesses agreements to be held between India and other countries. 

In India, convictions about RCEP are quite divided. Some organizations like Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) stands uncertain about the RCEP trade deal in the Indian domestic industries. 

Demand to exclude Dairy from RCEP

Recently, Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s officials have made an objection against RCEP’s domination in the business industry. According to them, RCEP could have “disastrous impact” on Indian manufacturing, dairy sectors. Growing with the figures of 6.4 percent per annum, Diary sector associates itself with the count of more than 10 million dairy farmers belonging to 96,000 local diaries across the country. These dairies combined together contribute around Rs 1, 15,970 Crore to the Indian economy. 

Associated with the work sphere, women have sent postcards to PM Modi appealing him to exclude dairy from negotiations from RCEP meet. 

Recently, SJM’s Co-Convenor Ashwani Mahajan posted a tweet mentioning the postcards written by women from Gujarat working in the diary industry urging him to save their livelihood by eradicating the dairy from the list of RCEP.  

According to ANI, Ashwani said “Our country will be pushed into import dependence jeopardizing our nutritional security as is the case as is the case in many Asian, particularly, South Asian and South East and Far East Asian Countries”. 

Import of milk and milk products at lower price to India will adversely affect around 50 million milk producers or diary producers in the country. Growing with the 6.4 percent per annum, Diary provides marginal and landless farmers with 25 percent of their household expense from Dairying. These figures would get badly affected and unemployment can overshadow the growing GDP of the country if Dairy persists in the negotiations of RCEP. 

BJP has conducted a meeting along with the share tycoons in order to work and resolve the disagreements uprising in the market regarding RCEP meeting to be held in Bangkok. At the meeting, some business bodies remained affirmative while few others seemed discontented. Representatives of the organizations like PHD Chamber of Commerce, Exporters and Sectors’ experts attended the meeting held in New Delhi. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Dairy Business

Opportunities to Look Forward to in the Dairy Industry

Ice Cream

This Plant-Based Food Startup Just Launched an Ice Cream You'll Probably Never Try, But That's Not the Point

News and Trends

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has a New Plan for the Indian Dairy Industry