Why Demand to Restrain Dairy Business from RCEP is growing

From October 10-12, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is set to attend the eighth RCEP ministerial meeting in Bangkok to discuss on various economic affairs

October 8, 2019 2 min read

As India is forging towards 8th RCEP meeting in Bangkok, various speculators and shareholders are perturbed on account of imports deal and businesses agreements to be held between India and other countries.

In India, convictions about RCEP are quite divided. Some organizations like Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) stands uncertain about the RCEP trade deal in the Indian domestic industries.

Demand to exclude Dairy from RCEP

Recently, Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s officials have made an objection against RCEP’s domination in the business industry. According to them, RCEP could have “disastrous impact” on Indian manufacturing, dairy sectors. Growing with the figures of 6.4 percent per annum, Diary sector associates itself with the count of more than 10 million dairy farmers belonging to 96,000 local diaries across the country. These dairies combined together contribute around Rs 1, 15,970 Crore to the Indian economy.

Associated with the work sphere, women have sent postcards to PM Modi appealing him to exclude dairy from negotiations from RCEP meet.

Recently, SJM’s Co-Convenor Ashwani Mahajan posted a tweet mentioning the postcards written by women from Gujarat working in the diary industry urging him to save their livelihood by eradicating the dairy from the list of RCEP.

According to ANI, Ashwani said “Our country will be pushed into import dependence jeopardizing our nutritional security as is the case as is the case in many Asian, particularly, South Asian and South East and Far East Asian Countries”.

Import of milk and milk products at lower price to India will adversely affect around 50 million milk producers or diary producers in the country. Growing with the 6.4 percent per annum, Diary provides marginal and landless farmers with 25 percent of their household expense from Dairying. These figures would get badly affected and unemployment can overshadow the growing GDP of the country if Dairy persists in the negotiations of RCEP.

BJP has conducted a meeting along with the share tycoons in order to work and resolve the disagreements uprising in the market regarding RCEP meeting to be held in Bangkok. At the meeting, some business bodies remained affirmative while few others seemed discontented. Representatives of the organizations like PHD Chamber of Commerce, Exporters and Sectors’ experts attended the meeting held in New Delhi.