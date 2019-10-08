indian startups

Kerala Tops Start-up Destinations of the Country: Report

The prospering ecosystem of Kerala has 2200 startups, surpassing its neighbouring states-Hyderabad and Chennai
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Kerala Tops Start-up Destinations of the Country: Report
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kerala has emerged as one of the top destinations for start-ups, according to a new report released on Saturday by digital media platform Inc42 and The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Kerala. 

What Makes Kerala an Ideal Destination?

What makes Kerala the perfect destination for sowing seeds of Start-up development? “Kerala’s per capita income is 60 per cent higher than India’s average. Moreover, it receives the largest remittances from abroad. Coupled with 100 per cent literacy and a social structure where many Keralites want to come back and work from their hometown,” says Pankaj Sharma, Co-founder and Advisor of Log 9 Materials (based in Kochi, Kerala).

He also added that due to the low cost of living and availability of good talent pool Kochi ecosystem might provide the work-life balance and a capital efficient operative model for early-stage startups.

An Emerging State for Start-ups & Entrepreneurs

When it comes to spearheading start-up initiatives, Kerala is one state whose example other states must take. The state government setup the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM) in 2014 to fuel entrepreneurship development and incubation activities. It provides a platform to budding entrepreneurs from all walks of life and communities-students, college student and start-ups themselves- to fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams.

According to the report, Kerala is a flourishing ecosystem of 2200 start-ups and has recorded an impressive annual growth rate of 17 per cent since 2012. The state is ahead of its neighbouring states such as Hyderabad and Chennai that have 1940 and 1520 start-ups respectively. 

According to the report, there are 47 funded start-ups in the state that have raised $89 million till date. 13 start-ups received funding this year amounting to $44 million. The state is not just a prospering start-up state but also has a network of 80 investors in the state, more than 40 incubators. 

 While metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore were always seen as game changers of entrepreneurship, Kerala is proving to be the underdog. Backed with strong innovation and development infrastructure, the state has the potential to go miles. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

indian startups

Sachin Bansal And Poonawallas All Set to Place Their Bet on This Delhi-based SME Lending Platform

indian startups

Are Indian Healthtech Start-ups Racking Up Enough Funding?

indian startups

How This Propertytech Start-up is Making the Process of Renting Properties a More Seamless Process With Its Latest Funding