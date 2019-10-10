Accelerators

STC Group and Badir Program Partner To Support Startups

STC signed a cooperation agreement with Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, an initiative of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
STC Group and Badir Program Partner To Support Startups
Image credit: STC
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has extended its support to regional entrepreneurs by cooperating with one of the region’s most active startup accelerators.

During the 39th GITEX Technology Week, STC signed a cooperation agreement with Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, an initiative of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Hakbani, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at STC, and Nawaf Al Sahhaf, CEO of Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, in presence of HRH Mohammed bin Khaled Abdulla Al-Faisal, Chairman of STC, and Nasser Al-Nasser, CEO of STC Group.

Founded in 2007 by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program is aimed at supporting and developing technology incubators industry in Saudi Arabia.

Source: STC Group

To startups and SMEs, the Badir program will offer telecom service and digital solution offers at special prices, reducing their operational costs, which are all in line with STC’s STC Business offer to SMEs, from the establishment of an enterprise’s infrastructure to the day-to-day provision of basic technical services, such as phone and internet connection, to advanced services, such as cloud computing, cybersecurity solutions, sales management, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Related: On The Fast Track: Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2019: Dina Sidani, Head Of Greenhouse, Chalhoub Group

Accelerators

Abu Dhabi's Hub71 Set To Launch Techstars Accelerator Program And WeWork In 2020

Accelerators

AREA 2071 Hosts 20 Startups Valued At Over AED42 Million