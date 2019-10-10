STC Group and Badir Program Partner To Support Startups

STC signed a cooperation agreement with Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, an initiative of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) has extended its support to regional entrepreneurs by cooperating with one of the region’s most active startup accelerators.

During the 39th GITEX Technology Week, STC signed a cooperation agreement with Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, an initiative of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Hakbani, Vice President of Enterprise Sales at STC, and Nawaf Al Sahhaf, CEO of Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program, in presence of HRH Mohammed bin Khaled Abdulla Al-Faisal, Chairman of STC, and Nasser Al-Nasser, CEO of STC Group.

Founded in 2007 by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Badir Technology Incubators and Accelerators Program is aimed at supporting and developing technology incubators industry in Saudi Arabia.

To startups and SMEs, the Badir program will offer telecom service and digital solution offers at special prices, reducing their operational costs, which are all in line with STC’s STC Business offer to SMEs, from the establishment of an enterprise’s infrastructure to the day-to-day provision of basic technical services, such as phone and internet connection, to advanced services, such as cloud computing, cybersecurity solutions, sales management, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

