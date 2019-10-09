Samsung Anniversary Sale Is Giving You Steal Deals

Samsung is set to make this festive season exciting with great offers on mobiles, TVs, accessories, audio products and more

October 9, 2019 2 min read

Samsung’s Anniversary Sale is live and the company is in the mood to lit the festive season with a wide range of offers. Be it smartphones, audio devices, home appliances, TVs, wearable, everything is up for a steal on a great offer.

The sale is ongoing on the online store and ends on October 13. It’s interesting to see the hefty discounts they are offering to the consumers. Adding more benefit the customers are also applicable for an additional 10 percent banking discount on SBI, HDFC, Axis Bank and ICIC cards. You can also exchange old devices for mobiles and Samsung is also giving gift vouchers and Amazon Pay cashback up to INR 1500.

The biggest highlight of the sale is Samsung’s 2018 flagship phones Galaxy S9 and Note 9 that is available at INR 29,999 (64 GB), INR 49,900 (128 GB). The phones were launched at the original price of INR 57,900 and INR 61,900 respectively. Samsung has also dropped down the price of Galaxy Note 9 from INR 67,900 to INR 42,999.

Samsung 55-inch QLED TV The Frame TV is priced at INR 84,999 and the 46mm variant of the Galaxy Watch is available for INR 23,990. Samsung is also offering exchange on the latest Galaxy Note 10 and its Plus variant. One also has up to 10 percent off on Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series phones.

If you want a budget phone, Samsung Galaxy M30s is the right pick for you. Available for INR 13,999, the phone has a 6,000 mAh battery. Apart from the aforesaid deals, Samsung is also giving up to 20 percent discount on smartwatches, up to 50 percent on the smartphones, up to 61 percent on audio and storage accessories and up to 49 percent on Samsung's range of UHD and HD TVs.

So Samsung has a lot to offer, in case you are planning to invest in a good phone, this might interest you.